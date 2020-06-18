Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday for victims of COVID-19, Walz says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday afternoon that all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota will be flown at half-staff on Friday.
Walz previously directed flags to be flown at half staff on the 19th of every month for the remainder of the year to remember and honor the lives that have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thousands of Minnesotans have lost dear friends and close family members in the fight against COVID-19,” said Walz. “Each life taken has been a heartbreaking tragedy for our state. In these challenging times, we must work together to slow the spread of this pandemic.”
The Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 1,344 people have died from the coronavirus since the first case was diagnosed in the state on March 6.
