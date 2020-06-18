Hastings reacts to Don Lucia being named CCHA commissoner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The recently revived Central Collegiate Hockey Association announced the appointment of Don Lucia as the league’s commissioner on Wednesday.
Lucia served as head coach of the Minnesota Gophers for 19 seasons, where he won two national championships.
Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Mike Hastings says he is excited for the diverse background that Don Lucia will bring to the position of CCHA commissioner.
Click the video above to hear Hastings’ full remarks.
