LIVE: Minnesota House debates police reform proposals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota House of Representatives will be back on the floor Thursday night to debate their police reform proposals.
Gov. Tim Walz joined others Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposals, which are broken down into three separate acts.
The proposals include ideas from Minnesota’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.
The Reclaiming Community Oversight Act would require officers to intervene when another officer is using excessive force.
It would also form a law enforcement citizen oversight council and ban chokeholds and warrior-style training.
The Reimagining Public Safety Act would increase training and transparency for officers.
And the Reforming Accountability Act provides clarifications for when officers can use deadly force.
”I’m excited for the day that can be historic in the Minnesota House of changing the way we view community safety, of changing what accountability looks like and changing the way that communities feel like they have a voice in that,” Walz said.
The Minnesota Senate took on police reform during a debate Tuesday.
Bills passed on Tuesday included a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to update their use-of-force polices.
That includes requiring officers to intervene when they observe excessive force and banning chokeholds.
Other bills the Senate passed Tuesday aim to expand access law enforcement agencies have about potential employees during the hiring process, require police to provide information about each use of force incident resulting in harm or death when requested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and require that peace officers take mental illness and autism crisis intervention training.
