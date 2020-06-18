Minnesota House debates police reform proposals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday evening, the Minnesota House of Representatives is debating a package of police reform proposals.
The proposals include ideas from Minnesota’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.
The Reclaiming Community Oversight Act would require officers to intervene when another officer is using excessive force.
It would also form a law enforcement citizen oversight council and ban chokeholds and warrior-style training.
The Reimagining Public Safety Act would increase training and transparency for officers.
And the Reforming Accountability Act provides clarifications for when officers can use deadly force.
Gov. Tim Walz joined others Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposals.
Walz and House Democrats have criticized Senate proposals for not doing enough.
”The image of us and the Senate walking away from systemic change on Juneteenth adds to the legacy of what the rest of the world is looking at here, it is unacceptable,” Walz said.
The Minnesota Senate took on police reform during a debate Tuesday.
“There’s people over in the House that do not believe we’ve gone far enough with our police reform, and I feel that it is a process that we did pass some very good police reform off the floor the other night. You cannot do an over-sweeping overarching police reform that’s going to fit every county in the state,” Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Vernon Center) said.
The Senate and House both have bills to ban choke-holds, a requirement for officers to report abuse and for officers to respect the sanctity of life.
Bills passed on Tuesday included a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to update their use-of-force polices.
That includes requiring officers to intervene when they observe excessive force and banning chokeholds.
Other bills the Senate passed Tuesday aim to expand access law enforcement agencies have about potential employees during the hiring process, require police to provide information about each use of force incident resulting in harm or death when requested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and require that peace officers take mental illness and autism crisis intervention training.
The House has also proposed a provision to give the attorney general's office jurisdiction to prosecute cases when officers are alleged to have caused an officer-involved death.
Senate members have said agreement or no agreement, they plan to adjourn Friday night, essentially requiring the House to adjourn and end the special session as well.
Thursday evening, the House also passed a bill that would allow for the commissioner of human services to transition impacted programs off waivers following the end of the peacetime emergency.
