Minnesota’s unemployment rate rose to 9.9% in May

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday that Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose 1.2% in May, bringing the total unemployment rate to 9.9%.
The statistics for May depict the end of the state’s stay-at-home order, which expired on May 18, and the beginning of the phased reopening of businesses in the state.
April’s unemployment rate was initially reported as 8.1% by DEED, but the agency said on Thursday that it has been revised to 8.7% due to an unusually large revision.
Gains in May were led by leisure and hospitality services, which added 13,800 jobs, followed by retail, construction, other services - including personal services - and health care and social assistance which added 10,300, 7,100, 3,500 and 3,100 jobs, respectively.
Seasonally adjusted losses in May were led by government, which was down 17,700 jobs, with 16,300 of those losses in local government. Other sectors with significant losses in May include information and manufacturing, which were down 1,700 and 1,200 jobs, respectively.
“Our economy is facing an unprecedented challenge, which these numbers reflect. Slight job increases this month are a positive sign, but the employment rebound will continue to vary greatly by sector,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “DEED is working with other state agencies, business and labor leaders and public health experts to get Minnesotans back to work as quickly and safely as possible.”
Data regarding the change in employment in the Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area was not made available by DEED on Thursday, but the MSA has lost the fewest jobs of any other MSA in the state since May 2019.
