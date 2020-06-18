New ownership takes over at Bounce Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bounce Town in Mankato has been a children’s destination in southern Minnesota since the mid 2010s.
The company is moving in a different direction as new owners have taken over and opened shop Monday.
Owner Kevin Dick looks forward to years of future success, all while his family gets to spend a little time with one another.
”It’s family oriented. It’s a job that my family can come with me to work,” said Dick. “It’s something that encourages families and others to be active and maybe get away from devices from the school day and just play. Just enjoy that physical interaction.”
To go along with the inflatables, snacks and lots of smiles on-site, Bounce Town will now have more to offer for a fun day with the kids or your next neighborhood gathering.
”We’re going to be doing rentals. That way, if you want to stay home in your environment, it’s making it possible for us to bring it out to you, within a 20-mile radius, and take care of set up and then we will pick it up when the day is done and that way you can have fun at your house if you’re not quite ready to make it here yet,” explained Dick.
Becoming a small business owner during the COVID-19 pandemic is not an easy task. Dick has implemented cleaning procedures that include extensive wipedowns of bounce houses, sanitizer available throughout the building and temperature readings for each person that enters the business.
“We are providing a safe and fun place for kids to get to now that we are in the summer months.”
For more information on business hours or any other changes new ownership has made, visit Bounce Town Mankato’s website.
