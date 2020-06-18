Nicollet County reports one additional COVID-19 related death; hospitalizations continue to decline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 387 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total accumulative number to 31,675.
27,566 have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,344.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,064.
Nicollet County reports an additional COVID-19 related death today, its 12th death since the pandemic began.
ICU hospitalizations continue to drop, now at their lowest level since May 4. There are currently 345 people hospitalized, 171 in ICU.
3,718 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 460,879.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 24,805 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 15,556 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 679.
240,657 people have been tested statewide.
On average one out of every 13 Iowans have been tested for the virus so far.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
