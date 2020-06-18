Owner of KingPins Bowling Alley charged with arson

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of KingPins Bowling Alley in St. Peter has been formally charged with setting his business on fire.
Dwight Lee Selders is now facing one count of 1st Degree Arson and one count of second-degree arson.
When authorities arrived on the scene back in February, the bowling alley was engulfed in flames. A warrant filed in Nicollet County describes Selders admitting he accidentally ignited a rag while trying to fix a pin-setter. An investigation found several flammable chemicals and fluids near the pin-setters.
Selders is due in court July 21.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.