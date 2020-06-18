Plans for Minnesota schools to be announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State health and education officials will announce plans today for how Minnesota schools will conduct classes this fall.
Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller will join Health officials at a briefing this afternoon to discuss “the new fall planning guidance for K through 12 schools.”
The news conference announcement did not say whether they’ll allow schools to reopen this fall, keep them closed, or some other steps for conducting classes amid the pandemic.
