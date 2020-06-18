Plans for Minnesota schools to be announced

State health and education officials will announce plans today for how Minnesota schools will conduct classes this fall. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 11:43 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State health and education officials will announce plans today for how Minnesota schools will conduct classes this fall.

Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller will join Health officials at a briefing this afternoon to discuss “the new fall planning guidance for K through 12 schools.”

The news conference announcement did not say whether they’ll allow schools to reopen this fall, keep them closed, or some other steps for conducting classes amid the pandemic.

