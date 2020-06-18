Tuition freeze at all Minnesota State Colleges and Universities schools for fall semester

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All Minnesota State college and university students will be greeted with a tuition freeze for the fall semester
The freeze will keep rates at the level charged for the fiscal year 2020.
Minnesota state says a 3% tuition increase will go into effect spring semester 2021 to fund inflationary and other financial costs.
Minnesota State Colleges and universities serve students at campuses in 54 communities across the state and offer 3,900 academic programs, more than 700 fully online.
