Volunteers give back during United Way’s Week of Action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s all work and no play for Blue Earth County Historical Society as they undergo construction, but they aren’t alone during the renovation process.
United Prairie Bank volunteered through the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Week of Action to help BECHS move heavy objects out of the building so they can prepare for asbestos removal.
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Week of Action promotes volunteerism in the community.
This year, nearly 100 volunteers will lend a helping hand for projects at eight local nonprofits, including Blue Earth County Historical Society.
United Prairie Bank’s employees are happy to help the community in any way they can.
“When things are bad that’s when we should all be helping each other more, so I think it’s important to help out in the community, United Prairie thinks it’s important to help out, so here we are,” said United Prairie Bank Vice President and Education Director Chris Dehning.
Week of Action aims to not only address immediate volunteer needs but also promote service year-round. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is thrilled to get the extra help during their renovation.
“Our volunteer core was really reduced on who we could call on. The fact that we have able body people that are willing to come, and help us get stuff moved, has been so great. We’re so excited about this project, this project is going to just transform this space at the history center,” Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter said.
This Week of Action event truly showcases the type of character that can be found in Minnesota.
“We’re involved in all kinds of things around the community, so doing something like this isn’t necessarily new to us. We have locations across southern Minnesota so we’re typically involved in all those communities,” said Dehning.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.