County, state officials offering free COVID-19 testing in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing in Austin this weekend.
Testing will be conducted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, at the Mower County Fairgrounds.
The department said it hosting the event in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mower County.
MDH reported a total of 755 COVID-19 cases in Mower County, with over 50 cases being reported since June 11.
Anyone who would like to be tested can participate, even if you may not be showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Furthermore, anyone who is undocumented or doesn’t have health insurance may also be tested.
The agency also encourages anyone interested in being tested to preregister for a time slot to avoid long lines and wait times.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website for more information and to preregister.
