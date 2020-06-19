Estimated $660 million in loss for pork industry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota pork producers are getting a clear picture of what it will take to bounce back from side effects of the pandemic.
The University of Minnesota Extension reports the pork industry is expected to take a loss of about $660 million this year. Experts hope the reopening of restaurants will help soften the blow. For example, 60 percent of all bacon is consumed in restaurants. However, the bigger hope is for plants to return to full capacity to help address the ongoing backlog of hogs.
Minnesota and Iowa make up 45% of the nation’s pork supply. The pork producers association says exports and demand will also be key for a rebound.
