Greater Mankato Diversity Council to hold Freedom March for Juneteenth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday is Juneteenth, commemorating the day Union troops reached Texas in 1865 to enforce the liberation of slaves in America, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
To celebrate the date, the Greater Mankato Diversity Council will hold a Freedom March on Saturday starting on the North Mankato side of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. The march will end at the intergovernmental center will a short program featuring several speakers highlighting the importance of Juneteenth.
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council requests that attendees practice social distancing the best they can during the event, which begins at 3:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.