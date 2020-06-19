Kerfoot Canopy Tours adds new attraction

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — People have been looking for ways to get their spirits lifted during, and what better way than launching yourself 450 feet in the air, or playing ball run with your friends
Kerfoot Canopy Tours is a ropes course that is located in Henderson.
This outdoor adventure park has zip line tours, a rope course and now a new attraction at the park for children called The Great Minnesota Ball Run.
This 400-foot track treks through the Kerfoot property.
The ball run combines intuition, skill and the ability to have a good time.
“We give the guests a ball, a wooden ball. We ask you to color it up. We built a wooden track through the forest. What we got that we will show you is our racing track, it’s really fun, it’s for kids of all ages,” said Owner Lee Kerfoot.
Kerfoot is trying to find ways to attract people to the park, while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“So, we took a close look at all of our safety procedures: our sanitation and cleaning, and our personal protective equipment for our sky guides. We really went grandeur, we really got into everything to say how can we elevate the experience, but how can we minimize the risk as much as possible,” explained Kerfoot.
This outdoor park is seasonal and the hours vary on the reservation, which can be made by visiting their website.
Kerfoot Canopy Tours was also nominated as one of the top aerial adventure parks in the country for the second consecutive year by USA Today. Visit this link to vote the park as America’s best aerial adventure park.
