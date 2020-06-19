Minnesota House of Representatives passes Minnesota Police Accountability Act

St. Paul, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a Minnesota Police Accountability Act Friday morning after nearly an eight hour debate.
The House’s police reform proposal now goes back to the Senate as members prepare to adjourn.
The Senate has previously passed five of its own police reform proposals, but the House is hoping they’ll consider what they passed Friday morning.
The House’s package of police reform bills combined three acts into one.
The Reclaiming Community Oversight Act would require officers to intervene when another officer is using excessive force.
It would also form a law enforcement citizen oversight council and ban chokeholds and warrior-style training.
The Reimagining Public Safety Act would increase training and transparency for officers.
And the Reforming Accountability Act provides clarifications for when officers can use deadly force.
As the bill makes its way to the Senate, Gov. Tim Walz and House Democrats have criticized Senate proposals for not doing enough.
“The image of us and the Senate walking away from systemic change on Juneteenth adds to the legacy of what the rest of the world is looking at here, it is unacceptable,” Walz said in a press conference Thursday afternoon, referring to the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The Senate and House both have bills to ban chokeholds, a requirement for officers to report abuse and for officers to respect the sanctity of life.
Other bills the Senate passed Tuesday aim to expand access law enforcement agencies have about potential employees during the hiring process and require that peace officers take mental illness and autism crisis intervention training.
“There’s people over in the House that do not believe we’ve gone far enough with our police reform, and I feel that it is a process that we did pass some very good police reform off the floor the other night. You cannot do an over-sweeping overarching police reform that’s going to fit every county in the state,” Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Vernon Center) said.
The House has also proposed a provision to give the attorney general’s office jurisdiction to prosecute cases when officers are alleged to have caused an officer-involved death.
Senate members have said agreement or no agreement, they plan to adjourn Friday, essentially requiring the House to adjourn and end the special session as well.
The Senate meets Friday afternoon at ten.
The future of the bonding bill also still awaits a decision.
