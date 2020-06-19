Minnesota Legislature special session update

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Legislature is still in its special session with lawmakers back at it at nine this morning after a long night.
Since reconvening this morning, the House has passed legislation aimed at providing COVID-19 funding to local counties, cities and towns.
That legislation now goes back to the Senate, where it was originally authored by Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Vernon Center.)
“It’s really important to treat everyone fairly in this bill and make sure we get the money out as quickly as possible,” Rosen said.
The House has amended the bill to include items from the governor’s supplemental budget, which Rosen criticized.
The House has also passed the PROMISE Act, which focuses on rebuilding areas damaged by civil unrest.
The bill would allocate $300 million in appropriations over the 2020-21 biennium.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
Meanwhile the Senate, which reconvened this morning at ten, has voted to establish a funding program for distance learning equipment, establish COVID-19 emergency retention grants for disability service providers and more.
So far, neither chamber has voted on a bonding bill.
“We are still working on an agreement for a bonding bill. As you know that requires a supermajority in each house,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) told KEYC News Now.
The Senate still has not voted on the House’s police reform proposal.
Friday morning, after nearly an eight hour debate, the House passed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act.
The Senate has previously passed five of their own police reform proposals.
