Minnesota Zoo hosting Drive Thru, in need of funding

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Zoo is in desperate need of funds. It’s been closed to the public since March 14, and it’s hoping a new event will help keep it from closing for good.
This comes just a few days after Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Zoo faces a financial crisis stemming from the pandemic and could be forced to close if it doesn’t get state aid.
The event, called Beastly Boulevard gives vehicles the chance to drive along the Zoo’s Northern Trail from June 24 to July 5.
Tickets are available online. The cost is $25 per vehicle for Zoo members and $50 per vehicle for nonmembers. Donations to the zoo are also be accepted online.
For more information, visit http://mnzoo.org/beastlyboulevard/
