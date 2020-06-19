More than 475,000 Minnesotans tested for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports The total approximate number of tests completed has surpassed 475,000.
Health officials also report 362 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 32,031.
There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 1,361.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,077
27,709 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, there are 339 people hospitalized, 168 in ICU.
3,748 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 427 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 25,164.
15,715 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 680.
245,288 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.