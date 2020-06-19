Nicollet County warns drivers of a slope slide on County Road 21

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County warning drivers of a slope slide on County Road 21.
The road, just east of the County Road 21 and County Road 14 intersection has been reduced to a single lane.
Public Works Director Seth Greenwood says it’s the result of high river levels for the past few years causing saturation under the roadway. About 100 feet of the eastbound lane is impacted.
Officials are working with an outside company to come up with a permanent plan for that portion of the roadway, which has proven to be problematic for about 30 years.
The single-lane impacted will remain closed until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.