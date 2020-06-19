Over 1,000 drivers cited during distracted driving campaign

Minnesota’s distracted driving campaign results in more than 1,000 citations. (Source: Anthony Souffle)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | June 19, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 11:59 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s distracted driving campaign results in more than 1,000 citations.

The two week period of extra enforcement ran June 1 through June 14. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, officers cited 1,034 drivers.

Even with limited agencies participating due to COVID-19, state officials say they still found too many people failing to drive smart.

They’re reminding motorists to always set a GPS location and music before putting the vehicle in drive.

Extra enforcement for speeding starts on Monday.

