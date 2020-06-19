Over 1,000 drivers cited during distracted driving campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s distracted driving campaign results in more than 1,000 citations.
The two week period of extra enforcement ran June 1 through June 14. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, officers cited 1,034 drivers.
Even with limited agencies participating due to COVID-19, state officials say they still found too many people failing to drive smart.
They’re reminding motorists to always set a GPS location and music before putting the vehicle in drive.
Extra enforcement for speeding starts on Monday.
