SCC to celebrate Virtual Minnesota State Week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As part of Virtual Minnesota State Week, South Central College will be hosting virtual campus tours and information sessions.
To kick off on June 22, South Central College (SCC) will launch its virtual campus tour, providing a 360 degree view of various areas throughout the college’s Fairbault and North Mankato campuses.
In addition the college will host two virtual information sessions on Tuesday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m.
SCC is hosting the virtual information sessions throughout the summer to help potential students and their families explore what SCC has to offer, providing information on admission, costs, financial aid and more.
