Smith joins other senators in push to make Juneteenth federal holiday

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) joined other senators on Friday in an effort to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was introduced by Sens. Smith, Edward Markey (D-MA), Corey Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).
In addition to the legislation that recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday, the senators also call for the establishment of a Juneteenth Federal Holiday Commission, that would be responsible for encouraging ceremonies and activities across the country to celebrate the holiday.
“Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States—it should be recognized as a federal holiday,” said Smith. “I, along with my colleagues Senators Markey, Booker and Harris, want to make this happen. While many states already recognize this day, and it’s long past time we commemorate the end of slavery as a country.”
Juneteenth, which is celebrating its 155th anniversary on Friday, is an annual celebration that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. It is recognized as an official state holiday or observance by 46 states and District of Columbia.
States that do not recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday or observance include South Dakota, North Dakota, Hawaii and Montana.
