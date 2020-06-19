Tuomie returns to Germany, signs professional deal with Eisbären Berlin

BERLIN (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State Mavericks forward Parker Tuomie signed a professional contract with Eisbären Berlin on Thursday.
The Bremerhaven, Germany, native will return to Germany and play in the Deutsche Eishockey League (DEL) after spending the last four seasons with the Mavericks.
Tuomie was a four-time letter winner and recorded 45 goals and 87 assists, for a total of 132 points, in 152 games during his time in Mankato. His 45 goals rank No. 6 all-time on Minnesota State’s career scoring list.
In his last season with the Mavericks, Tuomie collected 14 goals, which ranked second on the team, and 23 assists in 37 games played.
The German international helped lead the Mavericks to three WCHA regular-season championships, one WCHA postseason championship and two NCAA tournament appearances.
Tuomie and the Mavericks looked poised to make a deep run in the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
