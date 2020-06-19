Unity for Freedom March begins Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Juneteenth observances begin Saturday in Mankato with a Unity for Freedom March across the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Governor Walz called for Juneteenth to be recognized as a statewide holiday Friday and recent legislation has called for it to be recognized as a nationwide day of observance.
It marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas found out they were finally free almost two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
“We invite all community members to take part,” said Bukata Hayes, Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. “We understand that it’s an African-American holiday for African-American people, black folks, black communities in America, and the United States. But it really speaks to how we as a nation are trying to live up to founding documents. So I think it’s important that we understand that context. While it is an African-American holiday, it is a holiday that all I think should see themselves in.”
Juneteenth has been recognized and celebrated for years across the country, but what does Juneteenth mean today in the wake of recent tragedies.
“We are continuing to fight for communities that are racially equitable, racially just,” said Hayes. “It means we have to examine a lot of the foundations that which are systems are built upon. I think folks should take this Juneteenth, and all Juneteenths coming after this, as that call to recommit. To redouble our focus and know that we still have work to do and that we all commit to do that work.”
The death of George Floyd and many others sparked a movement nationwide and even in communities such as Mankato with Juneteenth celebrations.
That movement continues in Mankato tomorrow Saturday with the Unity for Freedom March beginning on the Veterans Memorial Bridge leading to the intergovernmental center.
“I think us coming together now in 2020, it’s a way I think to not only show respect but to show love,” said Bethany Truman, lead organizer of the march and the city representative for the Minnesota Hip-Hop Coalition on the council. “That’s what our state needs, our country, our whole world. That’s what we’re seeing.”
The march also brings speakers from many areas of the community.
“Something I’m really looking forward to is we have a few people in the faith community from different churches that are going to be coming out to kind of stand in solidarity to say enough is enough and we’re going to do what we can in our houses of worship to help champion love and diversity through what they do,” said Truman.
“Have we been perfect? Has an entire community engaged? Not yet,” said Hayes. “But I think in this moment we have to continue to provide the opportunity for folks to engage in understanding how critical this moment is in our nation’s history.”
The Unity for Freedom March begins 3 p.m. Saturday.
