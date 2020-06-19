Walz calls on Legislature to make Juneteenth state holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz called on the Minnesota Legislature on Friday to make Juneteenth a state holiday.
The holiday that honors and celebrates the end of slavery in America is currently celebrated on the third Saturday in June, while Walz would like to see the state celebrate it annually on June 19. The significance of June 19 derives from June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger issues General Order No. 3, which announced, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation, that “all slaves are free.”
Also on Friday, Walz issued a proclamation that officially recognizes June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth Freedom Day in Minnesota.
“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement, and tolerance,” Walz’s proclamation reads. “We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, and White – can be safe and thrive.”
To meet Walz’s call to action the Minnesota Legislature would need to pass legislation that established Juneteenth as a state holiday. He is also asking state legislative leaders to work with the community to draft and advance a bill that he could sign into law.
Walz’s full proclamation has been attached below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.