FDA issues warning for Aldi, Hy-Vee bagged garden salad products

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert that bagged salad mixes labeled as “garden salad” from Hy-Vee, Aldi, and Jewel-Osco should not be eaten. Investigators believe that a multi-state outbreak of cyclospora illnesses could be tied to the products. The recommendation is only for the products specifically called garden salad, containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. Other varieties of bagged salads are not included.