Juneteenth events continue in Mankato with the Unity for Freedom March

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People from all walks of life are coming together for one cause: unity
The route of the Unity for Freedom March started at Veteran's Memorial Bridge in North Mankato then led to the intergovernmental center in Mankato.
The march is in line with Juneteenth, Governor Tim Walz called for Juneteenth to become a statewide holiday.
The observance commemorates the official end of slavery and is a symbol of total freedom from slave trade across all states.
Community members came to support Junteenth and march with their fellow neighbors, friends, and family.
“Well, I am standing in solidarity with the black community. I also think that Juneteenth is a holiday that we should celebrate statewide, nationwide,” marcher Keri Johnson said.
Maurice Staley, who spoke at the march, shares his passion for the event.
“Simplifies unity I think we know the potential of this great country, and I think as we continue to move toward fixing the hemorrhaging that is inevitable. I see people willing to do the work that is necessary,” Staley said.
One of the event coordinators speak on how people can help during this movement.
“We want to make sure that all of you are here as we continue forward,” Bukata Hayes, Executive Director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council said.
