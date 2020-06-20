Local boy’s first birthday celebrated with classic cars

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For Cayne Griebal turning comes with a flashback in time celebration.
Celebrating a 50′s theme with a car drive by with classic and model cars, from a group of local car owners.
“This all sort of started as a New Ulm car cruise and these are our members of anybody who’s helped us cruise before in town and out of town. So I got a call from Randy asking if we can put something together for this birthday party,” said car group organizer Bryce Boelter.
The group was excited to spread joy and cruise again, in light of New Ulm's Auto Show cancellation for the year.
“I don’t know if our grandson will remember this day but everyone else will so thank you to everyone,” said Cayne’s grandfather, Tim Griebal.
A caravan of cars headed out to the Geibler farm, where family awaited the show.
“We are big into classic cars and figured why not, gotta have a cruise in sometime,”said Cayne’s father, Andy Griebal.
A fitting theme for a boy named after a car.
“We have a ’64 biscayen car so we named him Cayne after it, same as the car...He’ll be into cars when he gets older,” laughed Andy Griebal.
