Large turnout for Father’s Day at North Links Golf Course

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It was a busy day at North Links Golf Course in North Mankato.
“Father’s Day is always one of our busiest day of the year,” said North Links General Manger Mike Thomas.
As fathers and their families were out enjoying the sunshine and the sport of golf.
“We’ve had over 130 people out already this morning, lots of families of course, lots of small children out with dad. And a lot of older people with their middle aged children,”said Thomas.
Sunday’s Father’s Day, looked different than years past, as COVID-19 kept many places closed. Initiating families to celebrate the day with golfing, as the game can be practiced safely outdoors with social distancing. This spurred one of the largest turnouts at North Links Golf Course thus far.
“So people that haven’t celebrated Father’s Day at a golf course are doing so today,” explained Thomas.
The course was able to open back up mid April, since then the establishment has seen record numbers.
“If you’re not aware golf has gone crazy since Covid, because there’s not a lot of things for people to do. People are playing golf at almost record numbers at times, we haven;t seen numbers like this since almost 20 years ago, pre-recession,” continued Thomas.
The North Links course has continued to bring joy and the sport to the area for nearly 30 years.
“I had tears in my eyes a couple times because it’s just so sweet what we are seeing with all the families,” said Thomas.
