Local Churches Are Getting Creative With Their Services

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Many southern Minnesota churches have adapted their services to abide by the everchanging COVID-19 statewide restrictions.
Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont is a prime example of that.
Church goers have the opportunity to attend services by driving up to the parking lot of Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School.
Though it might seem simple, it look a lot of planning to bring the vision to life.
“A lot of planning involved, and looking at the science and research, and encouragement from our Pastor John. He was really excited to try this, and thinking this was a safe opportunity to gather together, and worship in a safe way,” Amy Engel-Duong, Worship and Music Director said.
Upon arrival, cars are directed to certain spots and then by turning their radio's to 88.1 FM... they will hear Pastor John give the sermon.
The workers who put the event together were thrilled with the outcome.
“I am very happy with the turnout, it was hard to know, this was our first time doing it. It was hard to know who got the information, and who would come, but I am pleasantly pleased with the turnout today,” Engel-Duong said.
There are still a lot of uncertainties in life right now, but for this community... attending church is not one of them.
