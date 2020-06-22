MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After months of empty skate ramps, The Mankato Family YMCA’s Chesley Skate Park reopens to the public today.
If you want to visit the park, you will need to plan ahead. Reservations are required and are limited to one per area per day. Once you do reserve your spot, you’re asked to arrive at least 10 minutes early. Both members and nonmembers of the YMCA are allowed to visit the skate park.
For registration information, visit mankatoymca.org/chesley-skate-park
