City council to vote on citywide mask requirement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council voted to hold a special meeting scheduled for June 29 to discuss a city ordinance that would require the public to wear masks in indoor public settings.
Next Monday's meeting will not determine whether the ordinance will go into effect, but council members will discuss what that city ordinance would entail.
That meeting will also determine a date where the council will hold a hearing and vote on the decided ordinance.
Details on what that ordinance would look like are unclear, but multiple options may be considered.
