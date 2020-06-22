COVID-19 testing available for those who attended mass-gatherings, protests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz recently announced those who participated in a vigil, mass-gathering, or protest are eligible for COVID-19 testing.
Mayo Clinic Health System sites and other hospitals are supporting this effort and new directives for testing applying to both those who display symptoms and those who are asymptomatic.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a large portion of Minnesotans may not be displaying symptoms.
“Gathering in large groups increases the spread before people know they are positive for COVID-19. Knowing who is infected with this virus allows us to appropriately isolate and quarantine those folks which will help us prevent the spread of this illness in our communities,” said Dr. Gokhan Anil, Regional Chair of Clinical Practice, Mayo Clinic Health System.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s website offers information on how to receive a test.
