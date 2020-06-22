The Docket: Mankato, Blue Earth County prepare for elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local municipalities are preparing for elections amid COVID-19.
The Primary Election is on Aug. 11th and the General Election is on Nov. 3rd.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of June 22, 2020.
At Monday’s council meeting, the city of Mankato plans to implement procedures that allow the city to change polling places to keep people safe amid the pandemic.
The city would have until July 1st to assign and change a polling place.
For example, a location could change if a polling place is in an area such as a nursing home that might make it unsafe for residents.
The city could also train health care or hospital employees to administer an absentee ballot to residents or patients.
If a polling place is changed, the city will send a notice to every affected household in the precinct at least 25 days before the next election.
St. Peter is working to adopt its COVID-19 preparedness plan during its city council meeting Monday night.
The state requires the plan to safely open city buildings.
The plan involves social distancing guidelines, screening guidelines and other protocols.
Absentee ballots for the Primary Election are available in Blue Earth County starting this Friday, June 26th.
According to the county's website, Blue Earth County is preparing to mail over 450 absentee ballots for the 2020 Primary Election.
Visit the county’s website to request and track a ballot.
