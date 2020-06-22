Dozens report identity theft related to unemployment benefits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A statewide investigation now underway after dozens of people fall victim to identity theft related to unemployment benefits. Mankato Public-Safety has already received more than 30 of these complaints since May 29.
Authorities say unknown suspects are accessing private information and applying for benefits through the State of Minnesota. The fraud isn’t just happening here, it’s being reported statewide.
“In some cases they are either finding this out on their own because they are being notified from the State of Unemployment Office in the mail, that they have applied for these benefits and they obviously know they haven’t or they are being contacted by their employer, the employer is being advised that someone is taking out a claim. So we are advising people to really pay close attention to their financial accounts,” said Mankato Commander of Strategic Response, Chris Baukol.
Anyone involved in an incident of identity theft with someone applying for unemployment benefits in your name from the State of Minnesota should file a report with the Federal Trade Commission as well as a report with Minnesota Unemployment Insurance online.
You can also call 9-1-1 and file a report with your local law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.