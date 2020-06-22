FarmAmerica kicks off summer events

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A local attraction known for highlighting the history of agriculture is excited to officially reopen its doors to families.
FarmAmerica opened its walking path back up to the public a few weeks ago and is hosting its first event of the year, a Barnyard Bash, this Friday night.
This comes after a spring season that didn’t see its usual hustle and bustle due to COVID-19.
Typically the farm hosts about 1500 students in 3rd through 8th grade for spring field trips.
“so it was a bummer to not see them in april and may so this really is our first chance to get kids back at Farmamerica to experience the outdoors and the farm so we’re very excited and we’re hoping that a lot of people do join us and know it’s a fun and safe space to get fresh air,” says Jessica Rollins, Executive director of Farmamerica.
The Barnyard Bash takes place this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m featuring farm animals, a corn maze, and more. Space is limited. Reservations are also required for the farm’s pet-friendly walking path, which does have extended hours.
To find out more information and to see a full list of upcoming events, visit www.farmamerica.org.
