Greater Mankato Area United Way announces 2021 campaign chair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There was some exciting news that was announced today on Facebook pertaining to Mankato.
Greater Mankato Area United Way announced their 2021 campaign chair and goal on Facebook on Thursday.
The 2021 campaign chair will be Jessica Blais from Alpha Media. She is a member of the event committee, an active community member and will be a strong asset to United Way.
Blais is going to be helping United Way with achieving their goal for the year.
“The job of the campaign chair is to lead it, so what happens is that becomes our focal point,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said. “Having someone in the business, having someone in our region that’s leading the task of getting the corporate gifts and having campaign rallies happen. Hitting our goal is the main part of it.”
The United Way’s goal is to raise $2.06 million for select nonprofits around the area in 2021.
They are very excited to have Blais as their campaign chair and believe she is a strong advocate for the community of Mankato and will be a viable part of their team.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.