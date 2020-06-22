Law enforcement ramping up speed enforcement

(KEYC) — With reduced traffic in the last few months due to the various COVID-19 restrictions being implemented, many drivers have chosen to use highways as a license to speed.
To help drivers put the brakes on speed-related deaths, deputies and troopers will work overtime shifts through July 19 to crack down on the speed.
From April 1 through May 21, the Minnesota State Patrol pulled over 232 drivers traveling at over 100 mph. During the same time period in 2019, there were 93 drivers pulled over for going over 100 mph. Even more discouraging, overall fatal crashes have increased over last year despite the reduced traffic.
“This time of the year we see an increase in traffic and speeds because the roads and weather have improved since the winter months, so we see the speeds increase, but we want to make sure we are visibly enforcing, making it safer for everyone on the roadways,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.
If pulled over and ticketed for going over 100 mph, you’re required to go to court, lose your license for at least six months and your insurance will go up significantly.
