Level three registered predatory offender moving to Le Center

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is advising community members in Le Center about the release of a level three registered predatory offender on Tuesday.
Brian Joseph Miller, 38, is scheduled to be released from Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud and will be residing in the area near 245th Avenue in rural Le Center, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office adds it is available to answer questions or concerns from community members. The department can be contacted by calling (507) 357-4440.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.