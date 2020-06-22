Local brewery prepares for second hops harvest

“We chop the hops down and we bring them to the brewery where we have people sitting at tables with buckets and we break them into small sections and pile them on the tables and we invite the public to come out and pick the hops with us and that was probably the busiest weekend of the summer was the hop harvest last year, we probably had 100 people out there picking hops with us,” Mike McQueary, owner of Half Pint Brewing Company.