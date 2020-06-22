Local brewery prepares for second hops harvest

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday, June 20, marked the Summer Solstice. It means the days will start getting shorter, and for those in the brewing industry, it means the hops harvest is just a few months away.
According to the team at Half Pint Brewing Company near Waseca, Summer Solstice is what triggers their plants to start producing hops. They have about a third of an acre planted on-site with four different hops varieties. Harvest typically takes place at the end of August or early September depending on the variety of hops, and last year for their first harvest ever, they invited the public to play a role.
“We chop the hops down and we bring them to the brewery where we have people sitting at tables with buckets and we break them into small sections and pile them on the tables and we invite the public to come out and pick the hops with us and that was probably the busiest weekend of the summer was the hop harvest last year, we probably had 100 people out there picking hops with us,” Mike McQueary, owner of Half Pint Brewing Company.
In their year and a half in business, they made about 50 different beers and recently journeyed into making seltzers too. You can be a part of the hops harvest at Half Pint Brewing Company, just follow their Facebook page for updates. You can also visit them at halfpintbrew.com.
