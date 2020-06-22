Mankato designated a Purple Heart City

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato was designated a Purple Heart City Monday following a decision by the city council.
The designation means that a town recognizes the sacrifice of people who have served their country in the armed forces, particularly those who are recipients of the Purple Heart.
The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the military who were wounded in combat or given posthumously to families in the name of those who lost their lives in action.
“I would bet there are a lot more people out there than what you would imagine that have a purple heart,” said American Legion Post 11 Commander James Olson. “It’s not always something that people advertise a lot, but you’d probably be surprised how many there are right here in Mankato and the surrounding area.”
Purple Heart signs are usually placed at the entrances to designated cities.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.