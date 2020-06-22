Minnesota dicamba cut-off date reduces dicamba drift complaints

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The June 20th cut-off date to apply dicamba herbicide on dicamba tolerant soybeans in Minnesota has passed.
The cut-off date has existed in the state since 2018 after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture took 253 complaints of drift from dicamba application in 2017.
Complaints dropped to just over 50 in 2018 after the implementation of the cut-off date and just six complaints so far for the 2020 season.
There are more herbicides available that can be used after the cut-off date. A direct link to those products can be found here.
