Minnesota reports fewest number of COVID-19 related deaths in over two months

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota reporting its fewest number of COVID-19 related deaths in more than two months.
There have been 4 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,384.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,095.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 308 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 33,227.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, there are 332 people hospitalized, 156 in ICU.
3,830 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
29,065 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 513,137.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 26,052 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
16,213 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 686.
259,003 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.