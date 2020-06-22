Moondogs season no longer in doubt; play begins July 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Moondogs will join four other teams that will begin playing Northwoods League games on July 1.
The Moondogs join what is being called a “pod” of teams and includes the Willmar Stingers, Rochester Honkers, St. Cloud Rox and Waterloo Bucks.
In an announcement on Monday, the Northwoods League said play is scheduled to begin July 1 and last until Aug. 20, with the team that has the best winning percentage on Aug. 20 declared as the winner of the pod.
The NWL added that each team approved to begin play on July 1 has worked in coordination with local and state officials on developing a plan for safe operations in their respective locations as the threat of COVID-19 still lingers across much of the world.
“Continuing efforts on the part of our affiliates in Minnesota and Iowa to craft plans for safe operation in their respective locations in consultation with their state and local officials, along with the steps by those officials to open up their communities for larger gatherings, has made it possible to start another ‘pod’ in the Northwoods League footprint on July 1,” Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover explained in a statement on the league’s website. “This regional pod will bring the special brand of Northwoods League baseball back to those communities, but in a way that is consistent with everyone’s goal of doing so in a safe manner.”
It is still yet to be determined if fans will be allowed to attend Moondog games this season, as a statement on their Twitter account states single-game tickets is not currently available at this time.
The Moondogs’ full schedule can be viewed by visiting the Northwoods League website.
