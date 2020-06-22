23 organizations awarded grants from MNRAAA

(KEYC) — Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced Monday it has awarded a total of $100,000 to 23 area organizations to help them continue to serve older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was made available to the agency from the Minnesota Council on Foundations.
“In April, when we received the ability to do this work through the Minnesota Council of Foundations, we made it a point to focus on community-based organizations and to get this money turned around and into the communities as soon as possible,” stated MNRAAA Executive Director Jason Swanson.
MNRAAA says each organization receiving grant dollars focuses on supporting older adults, caregivers and/or persons with disabilities. The grant funds will be used to assist in providing nutrition services to potentially isolated individuals and provide their services virtually.
