23 organizations awarded grants from MNRAAA

23 organizations awarded grants from MNRAAA
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced Monday it has awarded a total of $100,000 to 23 area organizations to help them continue to serve older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart | June 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 5:52 PM

(KEYC) — Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announced Monday it has awarded a total of $100,000 to 23 area organizations to help them continue to serve older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was made available to the agency from the Minnesota Council on Foundations.

“In April, when we received the ability to do this work through the Minnesota Council of Foundations, we made it a point to focus on community-based organizations and to get this money turned around and into the communities as soon as possible,” stated MNRAAA Executive Director Jason Swanson.

Organization County
Bethesda Day Break Kandiyohi
Brewster Senior Center/Senior Dining Nobles
Brookside Senior Living Chippewa
Cedar Crest of Silver Lake McLeod
Central Health Care of Le Center Le Sueur
Chippewa Enterprises, Inc. Chippewa
Fahan Transportation Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca
Greater Mankato Area United Way Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet
Greater Round Lake Community Nobles
Grove City CARE Kandiyohi, Meeker
Hearth Adult Life Programs Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
Heartland Industries Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Redwood, Yellow Medicine
Hendricks Community Hospital Lincoln
Lake Benton Diners Club Lincoln
Madison Avenue Apartments Lyon
MRCI Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet
Prairie Five Community Action Council Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Swift, Yellow Medicine
Rock County Opportunities Rock
Singing Hills Chorus Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet
VINE Faith in Action Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet
Vista Prairie at Copperleaf Kandiyohi
Vista Prairie at Garnet Gardens Redwood
Waseca Area Caregiver Servies Waseca

MNRAAA says each organization receiving grant dollars focuses on supporting older adults, caregivers and/or persons with disabilities. The grant funds will be used to assist in providing nutrition services to potentially isolated individuals and provide their services virtually.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.