YWCA receives $80,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — YWCA Mankato announced Monday it has received an $80,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.
A news release from the organization says the funds will be used to continue to support and enhance its work related to its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
“Funds will be used to help us with operational expenses as well as restaff and reinvigorate our Racial Justice Program and advocacy work” YWCA Executive Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez said.
The Otto Bremer Trust is one of the nation’s largest charitable trusts. During its 75-year history, the Otto Bremer Trust has made more than $700 million available in grants and program-related investments.
The Otto Bremer Trust also holds an 86% ownership share of Bremer Bank.
