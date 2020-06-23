Free food distribution available in Sleepy Eye for families in need

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A free food distribution takes place Tuesday afternoon in Sleepy Eye for families in need.
It’s made possible through the COVID Food Assistance Program and local partners. Each household will receive one box of produce, mixed dairy, and meat. Those interested can show up at the Sleepy Eye Event Center Parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.
Future free food distributions are planned for this Friday at the St. Peter High School parking lot and next Monday at the STOREit parking lot in Mankato.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.