Health experts offer fire safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Fourth of July less than two weeks away, health experts are warning those looking to shoot off some fireworks of their own to be safe.
Doctors say it’s best to keep small children away from fireworks, only use fireworks in an open area, and never attempt to re-light one that does not ignite. They also say there are certain parts of the body most commonly injured by fireworks.
“Typically it’s going to be your hands, arms, and your eyes. Hands and arms mostly from lighting and holding fireworks. For children, sparklers cause the majority of injuries. Eye wounds account for about 20% of injuries from fireworks. Corneal abrasions, foreign bodies, and inwarded devastating eye injuries can occur,” says Dr. Paul Williams from Mayo Clinic Health System.
If an eye injury occurs, Dr. Williams advises to seek medical help immediately and do not rub or apply pressure to the eyes. Also, check with your state and county regulations on firework use.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.