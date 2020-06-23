Incumbent Gunther endorses Olson for District 23A seat

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Bob Gunther (R-23A) announced his endorsement for candidate Bjorn Olson on Saturday.
Olson, who is the current mayor of Elmore, Minnesota, is seeking election in District 23A. The seat, which is currently held by Gunther, will be vacated following his retirement in December.
Gunther is currently serving his 13th term after being first elected in 1995.
“I am excited to endorse Bjorn Olson to be the next representative for our district,” Gunther said in a news release. “The next representative will need to be a fighter – especially considering the challenges facing the state and district due to the COVID-19 pandemic and projected state budget deficit. As a veteran myself, I’m impressed by the leadership of Bjorn Olson, and I know he will do a great job representing our district at the Capitol.”
Olson received the endorsement of the Minnesota GOP at the party’s Endorsing Convention in May. He will now be running against Republican Michael Sukalski in the Primary Election on Aug. 11.
